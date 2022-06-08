Mithali Raj Announces Retirement From All Formats Of Cricket

Great Indian cricketer, Mithali Raj announced her retirement from all forms of international cricket. She announced the news on her official Twitter handle on June 9.

"Today is the day I retire from all forms of International Cricket. Each time I stepped on the field, I gave my very best with the intent to help India win. I will always cherish the opportunity given to me to represent the tricolour, " she said

Here's the Mithali Raj Post:

Thank you for all your love & support over the years!

I look forward to my 2nd innings with your blessing and support. pic.twitter.com/OkPUICcU4u

— Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) June 8, 2022

Mithali Raj retires as the leading run-scorer in women's one-day internationals. She played 232 matches for India, scoring 7805 runs at an average of 50.68. Mithali made her international debut in an ODI against Ireland in June 1999. She captained India in the ICC Women's World Cup earlier this year in New Zealand, where India was eliminated in the quarterfinals.

India reached the final of the 2017 ICC Women's World Cup under her captaincy, where they were narrowly defeated by England. Mithali was also captain of the team when India lost to Australia in the ICC Women's World Cup final in 2005.