Missing Odhisa Women Cricketer Found Dead In Forest

Rajashree Swain, a 26-year-old woman cricketer from Odisha, was found dead in a deep forest in Cuttack district on Friday. According to Pinak Mishra, Deputy Commissioner of Police in Cuttack, Rajashree, who had been missing since January 11, was discovered hanging from a tree in the Gurudijhatia forest near Athagarh.

"Rajashree Swain a right-arm fast bowler and a middle-order batter was discovered dead in a deep forest near Cuttack. Her body was discovered hanging from a tree. She had been missing since January 11, and her coach had filed a report on January 12," said DCP Pinak Mishra, Cuttack

According to reports, the player from the Puri district was in Odhisa for a training camp hosted by the Odisha Cricket Association in preparation for a national-level event in Puducherry. She, however, was unable to secure a spot on the tournament's 16-member squad.

Coach Pushpanjali Banerjee filed a missing person's report at the Mangalabag police station in Cuttack when Swain could not be reached by phone.

