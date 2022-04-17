Is MI's Ishan Kishan Worth Rs 15.25 Crore, Asks DC Shane Watson

Mumbai Indians (MI) have made a terrible start to their Indian Premier League (IPL) season, losing all six games so far. Their slow start has stunned fans and the cricketing world, but former Australia all-rounder Shane Watson isn't surprised to see the five-time winners suffering this season.

Watson, the assistant coach of the Delhi Capitals, stated that MI made a huge mistake by spending Rs 15.25 crore on Ishan Kishan, claiming that the decision harmed the squad's overall balance.

"It's not surprising that MI is at the bottom of the standings because they had a terrible auction. So much money was spent on Ishan Kishan... "He's a really brilliant and skilled player, but he's not worth spending almost your whole contract on," Watson stated on the Grade Cricketer podcast.

"The franchise had spent Rs 8 crore on Jofra Archer without knowing when he would return. He hasn't played cricket in a long time. "They have a lot of flaws in their team," he continued.

After Shane Watson's comments, netizens also began mocking Mumbai Indians for spending Rs. 15 crores on Ishan Kishan.

