Mirabai Chanu Has Lifted Entire Weight of Nation on Her Shoulders: Kohli

Virat Kohli, India's cricket captain, has sent out a special message to silver medalist Mirabai Chanu, who has made the entire country proud. Kohli had already expressed his support for all Indian athletes competing in the Tokyo Olympics.

Meanwhile, Mirabai Chanu snatched 87 kilograms and then lifted 115 kg in the clean and jerk. Chanu lifted a total of 202 kgs and won the silver medal. Chanu was ecstatic after making history by winning the country's first medal at the current Games.

"By lifting the entire weight of the nation on her shoulders, Mirabai Chanu has converted the expectations to win and she knows how to live up to the expectations," Kohli said in a video posted on the BCCI Twitter. Keep an eye out for our Indian athletes at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

On the other hand, Chanu thanked the Sports Authority of India for supporting her at the Games.