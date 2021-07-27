Mirabai Chanu Has Lifted Entire Weight of Nation on Her Shoulders: Kohli
Virat Kohli, India's cricket captain, has sent out a special message to silver medalist Mirabai Chanu, who has made the entire country proud. Kohli had already expressed his support for all Indian athletes competing in the Tokyo Olympics.
Meanwhile, Mirabai Chanu snatched 87 kilograms and then lifted 115 kg in the clean and jerk. Chanu lifted a total of 202 kgs and won the silver medal. Chanu was ecstatic after making history by winning the country's first medal at the current Games.
"By lifting the entire weight of the nation on her shoulders, Mirabai Chanu has converted the expectations to win and she knows how to live up to the expectations," Kohli said in a video posted on the BCCI Twitter. Keep an eye out for our Indian athletes at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
#TeamIndia captain @imVkohli has a special message for weightlifter @mirabai_chanu, who won India's first medal at @Tokyo2020. 🇮🇳 👏 👏@IndiaSports | @Media_SAI | @WeAreTeamIndia pic.twitter.com/suRbQmB4bd
— BCCI (@BCCI) July 26, 2021
On the other hand, Chanu thanked the Sports Authority of India for supporting her at the Games.
I would like to specially thank Sports Authority of India and TOPS for extending every possible support for my continuous training in the country and abroad. This medal is only possible because of the teamwork. Thank you once again @Media_SAI and TOPS 🙏🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/ODly2olILH
— Saikhom Mirabai Chanu (@mirabai_chanu) July 25, 2021