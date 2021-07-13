Minnesota YSR Foundation Marks Mahaneta's Birth Anniversary in Minneapolis

The Minnesota chapter of Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy Foundation organized the YSR Jayanthi event on July 11th at Hyland Lake Park, Bloomington, Minneapolis. YSR fans and staunch YSR Congress party loyalists joined to cherish this event and participated enthusiastically and remembered the great leader Dr YSR for his impeccable work towards downtrodden, outreached poor people with many social uplifting welfare schemes during his tenure.

Also Read: AP CM Seeks Action Plan to Tackle Third Wave



The fan followers paid rich tributes to Dr. YSR and recalled their association with Dr YSR and the services done by him to the people of erstwhile Andhra Pradesh. YSR Followers Venkata Rami Reddy Chintam, Sankar Reddy Bandi, Sainath Reddy Yerri, Narayana Reddy, Dr Srinivasa Reddy Vaka, Mysura Reddy, Gangi Reddy T, Mohan Marchetty, Srinivasa Reddy (Robo), Veera Kishore Reddy, Ramanjana Reddy Motati, Thaneswar Reddy Vinta have coordinated the event.



We would like to extend our special thanks to Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy Foundation President Mr. Alla Rami Reddy for his kind support and guidance in making the event a grand success and also Bayleaf Restaurant owner Mr Srinivas Reddy.