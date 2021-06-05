Milkha Singh's Condition Improves, Mohali Hospital Shares Pictures Of The Athlete

Chandigarh PGIMER has shared photos of Indian legendary athlete Milkha Singh, who is battling Covid-19, and stated that the 91-year-old's condition is improving.

Milkha Singh, a four-time Asian Games gold medalist and 1958 Commonwealth Games winner, was readmitted to the hospital on Thursday after his oxygen levels dropped. He had previously been discharged from a Mohali hospital at his family's request.

Milkha Singh is being monitored but is currently stable, according to the hospital. "Milkha Singh was admitted to the ICU at PGIMER's Covid Hospital at 3.35 p.m. today due to low oxygen levels. He was kept under surveillance and is presently in a stable condition," Prof Ashok Kumar, PGIMER's Official Spokesperson, said in a statement.

Milkha Singh was discharged from the Mohali hospital last month in a stable condition. After being released, he was placed in isolation and required oxygen support at his residence. In the meantime, his wife, Nirmal Milkha Singh, is being treated in the ICU for Covid-19 as a result of fluctuating oxygen levels.