Michael Vaughan's Simple Solution To Finish Remaining IPL Matches

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has proposed a "simple solution" to the BCCI request to reschedule their August Test series against India. According to sources, the BCCI has held informal talks with the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) to reschedule the start and end of their five-match Test series so that the remaining matches of IPL can be completed within the available schedule.

The Test series is set to begin on August 4, but as per sources, the BCCI has requested that the fifth Test in Manchester be moved from the second to the fourth week of July. However, this would affect the ECB's domestic schedule, including the premiere season of The Hundred.

Instead of rearranging the Test series, Vaughan proposes that India allow its fringe Test players to participate in The Hundred. He tweeted that “Simple solution .. Play the First Indian Test a week earlier... No England Test players would then potentially play the 100 so Fringe Indian Test players replace them .. Then the IPL can finish... Good deal all round "

However, this would necessitate a significant change in BCCI policy, which currently prohibits BCCI players from participating in international leagues until they have declared their retirement.