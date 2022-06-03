MI Bowling Coach Sensational Statement on Why Arjun Tendulkar Can't be in Playing XI

Mumbai Indian player Arjun Tendulkar has yet to debut in the IPL. The Mumbai Indians have bought Arjun in the IPL 2021 for Rs 20 lakh and in the 2022 season for Rs 30 lakh. Due to injury, he was left out in the middle of the season in IPL 2021.

It is known that the five-time champions Mumbai Indians faced a rough phase. After the Mumbai Indians did not qualify for the playoffs, the head coach, Mahela Jayawardene, said that every player would get the chance.

On the other hand, Arjun Tendulkar's practice videos have gone viral on social media. So, fans expected that Arjun Tendulkar will make his debut in the IPL 2022 season. In their last match against Delhi Capitals, fans expected that Arjun Tendulkar would get the chance, but he was not included in the playing XI, which made fans angry and trolled the Mumbai Indians franchise.

Now, MI bowling coach Shane Bond said that "Arjun Tendulkar still needs to work hard on his cricket. He has got a lot to improve in his batting and fielding to enter into the playing XI. "

Earlier, Sachin Tendulkar said in a Youtube video, SachinInsight, that he had advised his son that the road ahead would be difficult and he should work hard. He also said that he does not interfere in selection.