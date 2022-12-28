Messi Sends Signed Jersey To MS Dhoni's Daughter Ziva, Pictures Viral

MS Dhoni's daughter Ziva has received an autographed Argentina jersey from football superstar Lionel Messi. MS Dhoni's wife Sakshi Singh posted the jersey pictures on Ziva Singh Dhoni's official Instagram account. Ziva is seen posing with the jersey. The pictures of Ziva with the signed jersey went viral on social media.

The message on the autographed Argentina jersey reads "Para Ziva" (For Ziva) while the post was captioned as "Like father, like daughter!".

Notably, Argentina defeated France 4-2 on penalties to end their 36-year drought for the prized trophy. The three-time world champions are also Copa America champions, having defeated archrivals Brazil 1-0 in the final last July.

Dhoni will be next seen in IPL 2023. CSK has signed star England all-rounder Ben Stokes for a whopping INR 16.25 crore for the next season. The move might be part of the franchise's long-term plan to designate Dhoni's successor in the future.

