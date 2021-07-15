Messi, Ronaldo Endorsing Bidis in India?

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, two of the world-famous footballers, are back in the news again after the UEFA Euro Cup matches. These gifted players earn money with their matches and also by acting as brand ambassadors for many products. But recently, these players seem to be endorsing Bidis in India. Surprised? Read on to know more.

We discovered that there are Bidi products in the name of ‘Ronaldo Biri’ and ‘Messi Biri’ with the photos of the two-star players on the respective Bidi packets in West Bengal. While Ronaldo Bidi factory produces 'Ronaldo Biri', Arif Bidi factory promotes its products with Messi's picture.

West Bengal has a huge fan base for football players in the country and these products have come as a little surprise to them. Many people amusingly reacted to the photos on Twitter saying, ‘Messi and Ronaldo finally land their first Indian endorsement contracts.’

While others said, “The fittest athletes in the world are endorsing Indian Bidi’. Where have we come to?”

The photos of Bidi packets went viral after a few users shared them on Twitter. Now, one has to wait to see whether Ronaldo or Messi will file a case against the Bidi company who is selling products in their name.