Messi Breaks Ronaldo's Record to Have Most Liked Athlete Photo in Instagram History

Lionel Messi has surpassed Cristiano Ronaldo as the athlete with the most likes on Instagram posts. The photo of the Barcelona player hugging the Copa America trophy has received over 20 million likes, breaking Ronaldo's previous record of 19.8 million.

The Argentina captain posted the photo after winning an international match for the first time since winning an Olympic gold medal in 2008.

Cristiano Ronaldo's world record was set in November 2020, just after Argentina's great Diego Maradona died of a heart attack.

For the past decade, Ronaldo and Messi have dominated international and club soccer, and they are always fighting for new records in their quest to be regarded as the greatest players of all time.

Argentina won the Copa America final 1-0, their first triumph in the competition in 23 years. As per sources, Lionel Messi recently agreed to a 50% wage reduction to sign a new Barcelona contract.

