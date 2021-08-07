Men's Javelin Throw Neeraj Chopra Wins Historic Athletics Gold Medal at Tokyo Olympics

Aug 07, 2021, 18:06 IST
Neeraj Chopra fulfilled India's Olympic Gold Medal dreams by winning a historic gold medal at the ongoing games in Tokyo. 

The Javelin Thrower from India created history by becoming India's second ever Olympic gold medalist after shooter Abhinav Bindra who achieved the feat in 2008. 
Neeraj Chopra finished with 87.58m throw to beat Jakub Vadlejch from Czech Republic and vesely Vitezslav (85.44m).
With Neeraj Chopra's throw, India recorded India's first Olympic medal haul of seven, including one gold, two silver and four bronze.
Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy hailed Neeraj Chopra for bringing laurels to the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed all the olympic champs for making the country proud with their accomplishments.
 

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Sri YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has conveyed his overwhelming joy and hearty congratulations to Neeraj Chopra VSM, for winning the first ever gold for India in track and field event with a sterling effort in the Tokyo Olympics Javelin Throw event.

The nation stands proud for the 87.58 m throw of Chopra  that has written the Indian  track and field history with golden letters on the concluding day of Tokyo Olympics, the Chief Minister said and hoped the medal tally will go up in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

