Men's Javelin Throw Neeraj Chopra Wins Historic Athletics Gold Medal at Tokyo Olympics
Neeraj Chopra fulfilled India's Olympic Gold Medal dreams by winning a historic gold medal at the ongoing games in Tokyo.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Sri YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has conveyed his overwhelming joy and hearty congratulations to Neeraj Chopra VSM, for winning the first ever gold for India in track and field event with a sterling effort in the Tokyo Olympics Javelin Throw event.
The nation stands proud for the 87.58 m throw of Chopra that has written the Indian track and field history with golden letters on the concluding day of Tokyo Olympics, the Chief Minister said and hoped the medal tally will go up in the 2024 Paris Olympics.