Men in Blue Wish Indian Players Luck For Hockey World Cup 2023

Jan 13, 2023, 11:43 IST
Hockey World Cup 2023 will begin today (January 13) in Odhisa. India will play their first match against Spain today at Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium, Rourkela. The match will start at 7:00 pm IST. It is known that India won the Hockey World Cup in 1975. Indian Hockey team is eying to end the 48-year drought by winning the Hockey World Cup.

Meanwhile, Indian cricket players Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja, Gautam Gambhir, and many other Indian sports players shared their best wishes to the Indian Hockey team ahead of their first match. 

