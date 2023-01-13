Men in Blue Wish Indian Players Luck For Hockey World Cup 2023

Hockey World Cup 2023 will begin today (January 13) in Odhisa. India will play their first match against Spain today at Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium, Rourkela. The match will start at 7:00 pm IST. It is known that India won the Hockey World Cup in 1975. Indian Hockey team is eying to end the 48-year drought by winning the Hockey World Cup.

Meanwhile, Indian cricket players Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja, Gautam Gambhir, and many other Indian sports players shared their best wishes to the Indian Hockey team ahead of their first match.

My best wishes to our Indian men's hockey team for the World Cup. Go and enjoy yourself, we all are backing you. Good luck. 🇮🇳💪 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) January 13, 2023

Good luck to our men’s hockey team for the World Cup 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/XpZ3sBbjVX — Shreyas Iyer (@ShreyasIyer15) January 13, 2023

Best wishes for #TeamIndia for the Hockey World Cup 2023 🇮🇳 Let’s cheer our team!#HWC2023 pic.twitter.com/GFoQ4EpHej — Rupinder Pal Singh (@rupinderbob3) January 12, 2023

Wishing Team India🇮🇳 lots of success in the #HockeyWorldCup2023 Let’s cheer our team! @TheHockeyIndia — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) January 13, 2023

My Hockey, my pride! Let’s go India! 🇮🇳🇮🇳 #HockeyWorldCup2023 — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) January 13, 2023