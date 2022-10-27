Men And Women Cricketers Will Get Equal Pay, Says BCCI
BCCI secretary Jay Shah revealed that India's women cricketers will get the same match fee as the men cricketers. The Indian cricket board is creating a wage equity policy for its contractual women players, according to Shah
"I’m pleased to announce @BCCI’s first step towards tackling discrimination. We are implementing a pay equity policy for our contracted @BCCIWomen cricketers. The match fee for both Men and Women Cricketers will be the same as we move into a new era of gender equality in Cricket. The @BCCIWomen cricketers will be paid the same match fee as their male counterparts. Test (INR 15 lakhs), ODI (INR 6 lakhs), T20I (INR 3 lakhs). Pay equity was my commitment to our women cricketers and I thank the Apex Council for their support. Jai Hind," tweeted Jay Shah
— Jay Shah (@JayShah) October 27, 2022
Reacting to BCCI's new decision, former Indian skipper Mithali Raj, said that " This is a historic decision for women’s cricket in India! The pay equity policy along with the WIPL next year, we are ushering into a new era for women's cricket in India. Thank you @JayShah Sir & the @BCCI for making this happen. Really happy today."