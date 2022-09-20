Memes On Pakistan T20 World Cup Jersey

Pakistan has unveiled has their new Jersey for the mega event T20 World Cup 2022, which is slated to begin on October 16. The Pakistan Cricket Board took to Twitter and revealed the new kit and wrote " The big reveal! Presenting the official Pakistan T20I Thunder Jersey'22". Pakistan will begin their T20 World Cup 2022 journey against India on October 23

On the other hand, fans are not happy with the new jersey and compared it to water melon.

T20 World Cup squad:

Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Junior, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood and Usman Qadir.

Reserves:

Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris and Shahnawaz Dahani.

Here are the reactions:

Also Read: SA20 Player Auction: Tristan Stubbs is Most EXPENSIVE Buy at 4.1 crore

Am i The Only One Who thinks Like This Pakistan's Expected Jersey for this year's worldcup 💀😂😵‍💫 pic.twitter.com/ErpO5NyOeC — ꜰᴀᴋʜᴀʀ ᴢᴀᴍᴀɴ ꜱᴛᴀɴ 💫 (@taha_bangash12) September 18, 2022