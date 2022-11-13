Memes on Pakistan Loss To England In T20 World Cup Final Match

England won their second T20 World Cup after beating Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday. Ben Stokes was the hero once again, stepping up when the team needed him the most.

Despite the fact that Shadab Khan bowled an incredible spell, Ben Stokes and Harry Brook maintained a partnership. He eventually received his wicket when he dismissed Brook, and Stokes joined hands with Moeen Ali to come closer to the target. Ali's 12-ball 19 swung the game decisively in England's favour, while Stokes' unbeaten effort of 52 helped England chase down the target with five wickets and one over to spare. With the ball, Sam Curran picked up three wickets and gave only 12 runs in his four overs.

After Pakistan lost to England, memes flooded on Twitter. Here are the funny memes

indians celebrating in the crowd pic.twitter.com/i8FWxxrTWP — smokeyhouse (@surajdukhii) November 13, 2022