Memes, Jokes on Hardik Pandya After His Watches Seized At Airport

Hardik Pandya, an Indian cricketer, was reportedly questioned by the Mumbai Customs department about two wrist watches worth crores.

The incident occurred on Sunday, as Hardik Pandya was returning from Dubai, where the Indian cricket team competed in the T20 World Cup.

Rumors circulated that the batsman had failed to present bill receipts for the purchase of the wrist watches costing crores that he was carrying.

Earlier, Hardik Pandya's brother, Krunal Pandya, was stopped at the Mumbai airport for the same issue.

After the Hardik Pandya news was out, Twitter was filled with memes.

Here are a few funny memes.

1.5 crore la watchaa😲 pic.twitter.com/WpATAYKOdk — Saloon Kada Shanmugam (@saloon_kada) November 16, 2021

mumbai customs department seized two wristwatches, worth Rs 5 crores, of cricketer #HardikPandya when he was returning from dubai.



Memers:

mila content pic.twitter.com/Eqvk0nd55e — IMROZ SYED (@Imrozzsyed) November 16, 2021

Also Read: Hardik Pandya Says I am A Law Abiding Citizen

Ordinary try to sneak in watches and chindi chors {Pakistanis ) sneak in hotel room pillows 😂😂😂😂 #HardikPandya pic.twitter.com/hyU8i3qLVX — Prem .... (@nayahaivahh) November 16, 2021

Those 5cr watches with #HardikPandya was his salary for his real work pic.twitter.com/3HOC9vr3eV — Indic Spectrum (@IndicSpectrum) November 16, 2021