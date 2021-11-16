Memes, Jokes on Hardik Pandya After His Watches Seized At Airport
Hardik Pandya, an Indian cricketer, was reportedly questioned by the Mumbai Customs department about two wrist watches worth crores.
The incident occurred on Sunday, as Hardik Pandya was returning from Dubai, where the Indian cricket team competed in the T20 World Cup.
Rumors circulated that the batsman had failed to present bill receipts for the purchase of the wrist watches costing crores that he was carrying.
Earlier, Hardik Pandya's brother, Krunal Pandya, was stopped at the Mumbai airport for the same issue.
After the Hardik Pandya news was out, Twitter was filled with memes.
Here are a few funny memes.
1.5 crore la watchaa😲 pic.twitter.com/WpATAYKOdk
— Saloon Kada Shanmugam (@saloon_kada) November 16, 2021
mumbai customs department seized two wristwatches, worth Rs 5 crores, of cricketer #HardikPandya when he was returning from dubai.
Memers:
mila content pic.twitter.com/Eqvk0nd55e
— IMROZ SYED (@Imrozzsyed) November 16, 2021
Also Read: Hardik Pandya Says I am A Law Abiding Citizen
Ordinary try to sneak in watches and chindi chors {Pakistanis ) sneak in hotel room pillows 😂😂😂😂 #HardikPandya pic.twitter.com/hyU8i3qLVX
— Prem .... (@nayahaivahh) November 16, 2021
#HardikPandya
His time is very precious pic.twitter.com/QRD6qXC7lP
— Jagjit (blue tick) (@COMMANMANOFUPA) November 16, 2021
Those 5cr watches with #HardikPandya was his salary for his real work pic.twitter.com/3HOC9vr3eV
— Indic Spectrum (@IndicSpectrum) November 16, 2021
Cost of One Watch of #HardikPandya is equal to One BHK Flat of Mumbai Borivali area... ! #HardikPandya #HardikPandya
— CA BHARAT BHANDARI🇮🇳 (@bharatcbhandari) November 16, 2021
Baburao is saying A ... #Pandya Tera Bari Katne Ka Ha Re ........ A .... So "Rs 5" crore Balraha Ha ............ #WATCH #HardikPandya #HaloInfinite #TheVoice pic.twitter.com/rcDXZ6cPvh
— Ekta Verma (@EktVerma) November 16, 2021
#HardikPandya thinking about custom department pic.twitter.com/Ka2SdAzwq5
— SURYɅ (@Suryasaharan) November 16, 2021