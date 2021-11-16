Memes, Jokes on Hardik Pandya After His Watches Seized At Airport

Nov 16, 2021, 12:43 IST
- Sakshi Post

Hardik Pandya, an Indian cricketer, was reportedly questioned by the Mumbai Customs department about two wrist watches worth crores.

The incident occurred on Sunday, as Hardik Pandya was returning from Dubai, where the Indian cricket team competed in the T20 World Cup.

Rumors circulated that the batsman had failed to present bill receipts for the purchase of the wrist watches costing crores that he was carrying.

Earlier, Hardik Pandya's brother, Krunal Pandya, was stopped at the Mumbai airport for the same issue.

After the Hardik Pandya news was out, Twitter was filled with memes.

Here are a few funny memes.

Also Read: Hardik Pandya Says I am A Law Abiding Citizen

Tags: 
hardik pandya
hardik Pandya Watches
Advertisement
Back to Top