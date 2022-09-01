Memes and Jokes Flood Twitter After India Beats Hong Kong in Asia Cup 2022

In the fourth match of the Asia Cup 2022, India defeated Hong Kong by 40 runs and advanced to the Super 4 stage . Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav both hit fifty-run knocks to help set up a massive 192-run total.

Kohli hit his 31st T20I fifty and scored 59 runs off 44 balls, including one four and three sixes. Suryakumar stole the show with his spectacular performance, scoring 68 runs off only 26 balls, with six fours and six sixes. He hit four sixes in the final over and scored 26 runs to help India reach a large total. Shukla delighted Hong Kong with a wicket for 29 runs in his four-over performance.

Ravindra Jadeja and Bhuvenshwar Kumar each picked one wicket. On the other hand, Avesh Khan continued to battle with consistency, conceding 53 runs in his four-over period.

Here are the best memes from India vs Hong Kong match:

In #INDvsHK match, GOAT the Bakri be like: batting bowling fielding pic.twitter.com/8K5urPz8ai — 🪓 देहाती वत्स 🪓 (@DehatiVats) September 1, 2022