Melbourne Cricket Ground Keen to Host IND vs PAK Test?

The Melbourne Cricket Club and the Victorian government have approached Cricket Australia about hosting a Test series between India and Pakistan in Melbourne. This follows the triumph of India's and Pakistan's historic T20 World Cup 2022 encounter in October.

During an interview on SEN radio, MCC CEO Stuart Fox said that the club and the Victoria government had approached CA about hosting a neutral Test. He said that the MCC would be happy to host the two nations for a Test match after 90,293 people packed into the MCG in October to see the T20 World Cup's dramatic last-ball battle.

Outside of the World Cups and the Asia Cup, India and Pakistan have not played a bilateral international cricket match since 2013. Since 2007, no side has played a Test match. There are currently no bilateral cricket matches scheduled between India and Pakistan in the Future Tours Program between 2023 and 2027. There are still disagreements about the two sides visiting one other's country for the Asia Cup and ODI World Cup in 2023.

However, given the enmity between Pakistan and India, the BCCI and PCB are unlikely to approve this proposed bilateral Test series.

Also Read: T20 World Cup 2023: BCCI Announces Women World Cup Squad, 2 AP Players Get Place