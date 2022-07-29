Meet The Youngest Participant of Chess Olympiad 2022

The Chess Olympiad started grandly in Chennai. The event will include over 1700 participants, including 248 grandmasters, 157 international masters, 54 women grandmasters, and 99 women international masters.

The youngest participant in the mega tournament is, Randa Sedar, who is just eight years from Hebron, Palestine. Her father began teaching her chess when she was five years old, and it quickly became her life.

Randa has competed in several competitions. She finished second in the Palestine women's championship and earned a spot on the ChessOlympics team. Randa's ultimate goal is to be a Woman Grandmaster. Her main goal for her trip to India is to see her idol, Grandmaster Judit Polgar.