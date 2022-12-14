Meet Youngest and Oldest Player In The IPL 2023 Mega Auction

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has released the list of players who will be auctioned off in the IPL 2023 mini-auction on December 23 in Kochi. The pool for the forthcoming auction will consist of 405 participants, including 132 international players.

Afghanistan's bowler Allah Ghazanfar is the youngest player on the 405-person list for the IPL 2023 mini-auction, and he is sure to pique buyers' interest on December 23. Ghazanfar was born on July 15, 2007, making him the youngest player in the pool of 405 for the IPL 2023 mini-action at 15 years and 151 days. He is a right-arm off-spinner who plays in the Shpageeza Cricket League for the Mis Ainak Knights.

Amit Mishra is the oldest player on the list of 405 players. After being released by the Delhi Capitals ahead of the 2019 season, the veteran Indian spinner, who is 40 years and 19 days old, has registered for the IPL 2023 mini-auction.

