Meet The World's Most Flexible Girl, Liberty Barros

Liberty Barros, a 14-year-old gymnast who was named the world's most flexible girl, has set a Spine-bending Guinness World Record for the most 'chest-to-floor back bends' in 30 seconds.

Liberty, from Peterborough, UK, bent her body over backward, bringing her head between her knees and chest to the floor 11-and-a-half times in half a minute on October 5 at Bretton's Spiral Gymnastics Club.

Liberty is now competing for a semi-final spot on Spain's Got Talent, and her father has stated that despite the attention she has gotten, her emphasis remains on her art and schoolwork. "She's extremely focused on getting better, not just in flexibility but also in schoolwork," he was quoted as saying by the Daily Star.

According to Peterborough Today, Liberty found her flexibility in 2017 while emulating Rihanna's dancing movements in "Umbrella."

Also Read: Injured Pawan Sherawat Will Be Back, Assures Coach Udaya Kumar