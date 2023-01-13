Meet World's Highest Paid Female Athletes
Forbes unveiled the world's highest-paid female athletes in 2022, with tennis sensation Naomi Osaka taking the top place. Osaka took the top spot for the third year in a row, with profits of $51.1 million in 2022. Serena Williams came in second ($41.3 million in earnings) and Olympic skier Eileen Gu arrived in third ($20.1 million). Gymnastics sensation Simone Biles came in eighth place with $10 million, while WNBA star Candace Parker came in 11th place with $7.2 million.
Here are the top 10 highest-paid female athletes:
Naomi Osaka, Tennis: $51.1 million
Serena Williams, Tennis: $41.3 million
Eileen Gu, Freestyle Skiing: $20.1 million
Emma Raducanu, Tennis: $18.7 million
Iga Swiatek, Tennis: $14.9 million
Venus Williams, Tennis: $12.1 million
Coco Gauff, Tennis: $11.1 million
Simone Biles, Gymnastics: $10 million
Jessica Pegula, Tennis: $7.6 million
Minjee Lee, Golf: $7.3 million
