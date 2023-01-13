Meet World's Highest Paid Female Athletes

Forbes unveiled the world's highest-paid female athletes in 2022, with tennis sensation Naomi Osaka taking the top place. Osaka took the top spot for the third year in a row, with profits of $51.1 million in 2022. Serena Williams came in second ($41.3 million in earnings) and Olympic skier Eileen Gu arrived in third ($20.1 million). Gymnastics sensation Simone Biles came in eighth place with $10 million, while WNBA star Candace Parker came in 11th place with $7.2 million.

Here are the top 10 highest-paid female athletes:

Naomi Osaka, Tennis: $51.1 million

Serena Williams, Tennis: $41.3 million

Eileen Gu, Freestyle Skiing: $20.1 million

Emma Raducanu, Tennis: $18.7 million

Iga Swiatek, Tennis: $14.9 million

Venus Williams, Tennis: $12.1 million

Coco Gauff, Tennis: $11.1 million

Simone Biles, Gymnastics: $10 million

Jessica Pegula, Tennis: $7.6 million

Minjee Lee, Golf: $7.3 million

PC@Instagram

