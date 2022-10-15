Meet Women's Asia Cup 2022 Winner

Women's Asia Cup 2022: Indian Women Clinched the seventh Asia Cup title after defeating Sri Lankan women in the final match of the Women's Asia Cup 2022 at Sylhet International Stadium on Saturday. A Clinical bowling attack collapsed the Sri Lanka batting line-up and restricted them to a low score. Thanks to Renuka Singh for the three-wicket haul.

Tremendous Bowling from Indian Bowlers

Batting first, Sri Lanka lost the wickets in regular intervals. No player scored more than 20 runs. Indian bowlers Renuka Singh picked three wickets while Sneh Rana and Rajeshwari Gayakwad each grabbed 2 tickets. Though, Sri Lanka batted till the 20th over but scored only 65 runs, which was the lowest total in the Women's Asia Cup Final.

Smriti Mandhana Half-Century

Chasing the target of 66 runs, Smriti Mandhana and Harman Preet Kaur completed the task easily. Smriti Mandhana scored 51 runs off 25 balls. With a Six Smriti Mandhana finished off the match and India won by eight wickets against Sri Lanka in the final match.

Brief Scores

Sri Lanka:

O Ranasinghe (13), Ranaweera (18)

Renuka Singh ( 3-5-3), Gayakwad ( 4-2-16), Sneh Rana ( 4-13-2)

India:

Smriti Mandhana ( 51*), Harmanpreet kaur ( 11*)

Inoka Ranaweera ( 3-17-1), Kavisha Dilhari ( 2- 17-1)

