And The Winner of T20 World Cup is...

England became the first men's cricket team in history to hold both the ODI and T20 World Cups after defeating Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2022 final on Sunday at the MCG.

Ben Stokes stepped up again with the bat in the big final, notching up his maiden T20I half-century. Defending 138, Shaheen Afridi handed Pakistan their first breakthrough in the first over by dismissing Alex Hales. Phil Salt and Jos Buttler, who both scored 26, went out within the powerplay as Pakistan clawed their way back into the game.

Harry Brook and Moeen Ali built a crucial partnership with Ben Stokes, who stayed undefeated on 52 (49) and scored the winning runs. England also enjoyed great luck, with Ben Stokes playing and missing a lot of deliveries, but without a single ball finding his outside edge for a dismissal.

England's bowlers bowled brilliantly to restrict Pakistan to 137 runs. With figures of 3/12, Sam Curran was named Player of the Match, while Adil Rashid returned with figures of 2/22.

Brief Scores:

Pakistan 137/8 (20)

Shan Masood 38 (28), Babar Azam 32 (28), Shadab Khan 20 (14)

Sam Curran 3/12 (4), Adil Rashid 2/22 (4), Chris Jordan 2/27 (4)

England 138/5 (19)

Ben Stokes 52* (49), Jos Buttler 26 (17), Harry Brook 20 (23)

Haris Rauf 2/23 (4), Shaheen Afridi 1/13 (2.1), Shadab Khan 1/20 (4)

