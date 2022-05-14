Meet The Shoaib Akhtar of Indian Cricket Team

Umran Malik, the speed sensation for Sunrisers Hyderabad, has taken the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 by storm. The teenager from Jammu and Kashmir has been the tournament's greatest player. Many former cricketers have even pushed him for a spot in the T20 World Cup squad, much less the Indian team. So far he has taken 15 wickets in 11 games this season, including a spectacular five-wicket haul against the Gujarat Titans.

The Pakistani wicket-keeper batsman, Kamran Akmal, praised the Indian bowler and confessed that if he had been from Pakistan, he would have easily made his debut in international cricket by now.

Perhaps he would have played international cricket if he had lived in Pakistan." His economy rate is high, but he is a strike bowler because he gets wickets," Akmal said.

"After every match, his speed chart shows him clocking at 155 km/h and it's not decreasing." He also praised India for allowing Umran to play a complete IPL season before comparing him to renowned pacers like Shoaib Akhtar and Brett Lee.

"He only appeared in one or two games last season." He would have played for us if he had been in Pakistan. However, Indian cricket showed great maturity by providing Malik the opportunity to participate in the full IPL season. "Brett Lee and Shoaib (Akhtar) Bhai were also pricey, but they got wickets, which is how to strike bowlers should be," Akmal remarked.