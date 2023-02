Pakistan bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi married former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi's daughter, Ansha in Karachi on February 3. The 22-year-old engaged to Ansha last year, and the couple married on Friday. Babar Azam, Naseem Shah, Sarfaraz Khan, and other Pakistan players attended the wedding. The wedding pictures went viral on social media and #anshaafridi is trending.

Have a look at the wedding pictures:

PC@Twitter