Meet Rohit Sharma's Darling Daughter, Samira

Indian team opener, vice-captain, and Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma is known as Hit Man on the field. He entertains his fans with his shots. During IPL season he came up with new ideas by sporting new designs on shoes to create awareness among people about Rhinos and Plastic. Those who have watched the matches regularly are aware of this. But do you know about his off-field life?

Regardless of how busy Rohit Sharma is, he likes to spend time with his daughter, Samira. Rithika and Samira often visit the cricket stadium to show their support for Rohit Sharma. He shares Samira's photos and videos with her fans.

On Instagram, Rohit Sharma posted a photo of Samira in which he lifted her and captioned it, "Proud girl dad." The photo went viral in a matter of hours, garnering over 8 lakh likes