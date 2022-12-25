Meet Nishant Sindhu From Rohtak Who Will Play for CSK in IPL 2023

The Indian Premier Tournament (IPL), a lucrative Twenty20 cricket league, offers several possibilities to young Indian players. The talented young player Nishant Sindhu from Haryana got the IPL deal. Nishant Sindhu's base price was Rs. 20 Lakh and Chennai Super Kings acquired this player for Rs 60 Lakh.

The 18-year-old hammered a match-winning half-century against England in the ICC U19 World Cup 2022 final, emerging as one of India's standout performances. He took six wickets in five games.

Before began his cricket career, Nishant Sindhu was a trained boxer, following in the footsteps of his father Sunil Sindhu, a state-level fighter. He fell in love with cricket after attending the Ashwani Kumar Academy, which is led by former Haryana first-class cricketer Ashwani Kumar.

"When I first started boxing, I had no intention of ever playing cricket, let alone in the IPL. But things have changed, and I am delighted to be a part of the IPL."

Sindhu made tremendous development, scoring 572 runs and taking 23 wickets in the U-16 Vijay Merchant Trophy in 2018-19, helping Haryana defeat Jharkhand in the final.

