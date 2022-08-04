Meet The Most Trolled Football Players

Manchester United superstar and Football GOAT Cristiano Ronaldo is the most trolled player on Twitter, as per the Ofcom report. The players got several tweets in response to their performances.

According to statistics acquired by Ofcom, 2.3 million messages were aimed toward Premier League players from August 2021- January 2022. Ronaldo has received 12,520 abusive messages. On the other hand, Manchester United player Maguire has 8,954 tweets against him. Overall, 60,000 tweets were analyzed between August 2021 and January 2022.

The statistics revealed that 68 percent of top-tier players getting at least one message over that time span. Almost three-quarters of Premier League footballers received abusive messages, with some getting abused on a regular basis.

Also Read: T20 World Cup 2022: Not KL Rahul, This All-Rounder Likely To Be Named As Vice-Captain

Top 10 trolled Players as per Ofcom report: