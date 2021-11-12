Meet Krishna Gowda, Hearing Impaired Cricket Player With Extraordinary Sporting Abilities

Young Krishna Kumar Gowda, a hearing impaired cricket player, with spectacular sporting abilities has won many accolades and proved that sky is the limit for him. Since childhood, he was fond of playing cricket. Sensing his passion for this game, his parents encouraged him to pursue his cricketing dreams. He got an opportunity to play cricket from his school. He represented his school both at State and National levels. His team became Champion in Maharashtra Deaf T-20 Cricket in 2019. He has received many awards, medals and certificates. He has been playing cricket for the last 15 years.

Krishna was born in Mumbai on 14th September 1997. He belongs to a middle-class family. Both of his parents work in the private sector. He is the eldest son with a younger brother. He is hearing impaired since birth.

He studied in Speech & Hearing School in Mumbai till 1st Standard. Later, his school teacher suggested his parents to shift him to a normal school. He was admitted to Podar School, Santacruz. He completed his studies till the 11th Standard. He is an ex-student of the DTP Course at Ali Yavarjung National Institute of Speech and Hearing Disability [AYJNISHD] (D), Mumbai.

Krishna’s main aim and dream are to play cricket. His dedication to playing cricket has made him succeed further. He has climbed the ladder and got selected to play in Deaf Premier League (DPL). He will be representing Maharashtra in the year 2022. He has joined Air India Sports Club from where he will get training and guidance.

Apart from playing, he has become financially independent by getting a job at Amazon and receiving a salary of Rs. 10,000/- per month. He is showing his skills at the workplace too. His dedication to work will definitely take him to higher levels in the professional arena.

This young boy can be a role model for others. He has shown the hearing impaired community that ‘Yes, the deaf can’. He is definitely going to represent our country and play at the International level. One day, he will make India proud for sure.