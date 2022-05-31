Meet IPL Players Who Earned The Most This Season

The rich cash league ended on a grand note on May 29. The Gujarat Titans were the winners of the 15th season of the Indian Premier League, while the Rajasthan Royals finished second. The winning team earned Rs 20 crore and the Rajasthan Royals earned Rs 12.5 crore.

Once we see the richest players in the league, in the 2022 mega auction, the Mumbai Indians picked Ishan Kishan for Rs 15.25 crore, and the Lucknow Super Giants franchise retained KL Rahul for Rs 17 crore. Apart from these players, a few others earned more through awards. Here are the players:

Jos Buttler:

The Rajasthan Royals Vice-Captan star hitter, Jos Buttler, is the first player on this list. Buttler won a total of 37 awards in the season, which was the highest by any player.

Here are the awards Jos Buttler got:

Player of the Match: Jos Buttler bagged player of the match thrice in the season. Two times in league games and once in the Qualifier 2 match. For a league match, he earned Rs. 1 lakh and for the Qualifier 2 award he got Rs. 5 lakh.

Game Changer of the Match: He received the Game Changer title six times—four on the league stage and twice on the playoff stage. Jos Buttler earned Rs 1 lakh each for six awards.

Game Changer of the Season: Jos Buttler ( Rs 10 Lakh)

Super Striker of the Match: Jos Buttler got this title 2 times and earned Rs 2 Lakh

Most Fours in a Match: In this season he earned this title seven times and earned Rs 7 Lakhs

Most Fours in the season: Rs 10 Lakhs

Most Sixes in a Match: He got this award five times and earned Rs 5 lakhs.

Most sixes in the tournament: Jos Buttler (Rs 10 Lakhs)

Most Valuable Player of the Match: Jos Buttler got this title three times and received Rs 3 Lakhs

Most Valuable Player of the Season: Rs 10 Lakhs

Orange Cap: Rs 15 Lakhs

Power Player of the Season: Rs 10 Lakhs

Jos Buttler was retained by the Rajasthan Royals for Rs 10.00 crores and earned Rs 95 lakhs in the form of awards

Also Read: Is IPL 2022 Final Match Between GT vs RR Fixed?

Umran Malik:

The second player on this list is Umran Malik. Umran Malik was retained by Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 4 crores, and his fat bowling earned him Rs 29 lakhs in awards. Here's how:

Fastest Delivery of the Match: Umran Malik got this award14 times and received one Lakh for each match

Player of the Match: He was awarded the player of the match two times and received one lakh for each match.

Game Changer of the Match: He got this award two times and earned one Lakh for each match

Most Valuable Player of the Match: He received this title once and got Rs. One Lakh.

Emerging Player of the Season: Rs 10 Lakhs