Meet IPL Players in Mega Auction From AP and Telangana

The dates were locked for the IPL 2022 mega auction. It is scheduled to take place on February 12 and 13 in Bangalore. 590 players were shortlisted for the auction in that 370 players were Indians and 220 Overseas players

Of 370 Indian players, around 23 players from the Telugu states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh were shortlisted for the mega auction.

Hyderabad Cricket Association players who were shortlisted for the IPL 2022 mega auction were Hanuma Vihari, Tila Varma, B. Sandeep, Tanmay Aggarwal, Tanay Thyagarajan, CV Milind, Rahul Buddhi, Yudhvir, Karthikeya, Bhagath Varma, Rakshan Reddy, Manish Reddy, Ajay Dev Goud, Mickil Jaiswal, and MD Afridi.

Also Read: IPL 2022: Yuzvendra Chahal Reveals His Favourite Team And Expected Remuneration

From Andhra Pradesh Cricket Association, Ambati Rayudu, Ashwin Hebbar, Ricky Bhui, Harishankar Reddy, Prithvi Raj, Stephen, Bandaru Ayyappa, and Girinath Reddy will be auctioned