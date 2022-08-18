Meet Hyderabad Girl Muriki Pulakita Hasvi Who Scaled Europe's Highest Mountain Elbrus in 24 Hrs

Teenage mountaineer Muriki Pulakita Hasvi from Hyderabad has successfully scaled Europe's highest peaks, Mount Elbrus West and Mount Elbrus East, in less than 24 hours.

The 14-year-old scaled Mt Elbrus West (5,642m) with a group of seven other mountaineers at 5.30 a.m. on August 15 and Mt Elbrus East (5,621m) at 4.23 a.m. on Tuesday.

Hasvi's mountaineering adventure begins in April 2021. In June 2022, she climbed Mt. Kang Yatse (6250m) and Mt. Dzo Jongo (6160m) back to back.

She scaled Africa's highest point, Mt. Kilimanjaro, in October 2021 (5,895m). She is also the youngest girl to climb Mt. UT Kangri in Leh-Ladakh, India, as per the Asia Book of Records.

Hasvi, is a student in the tenth grade at Excellencia Infinitum School in Shamirpet. She wants to be the youngest person in history to reach all seven summits on all seven continents by the age of sixteen.

Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatraya called her father Venkat Satyanarayana Murki on Wednesday to congratulate him on his daughter's achievement.