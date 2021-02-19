Meet Highest Paid Players Of IPL 2021: Which Cricketer Gets How Much?

The IPL 2021 auction in Chennai saw some interesting bidding wars for players with a high base price. Despite a very subdued record in recent times, many teams with higher purses bid extravagantly. As many as 292 cricketers went under the hammer as the fates of 164 Indian stars, 125 overseas cricketers, and 3 players from Associate Nations were decided at the IPL 2021 auction in Chennai. The cash-rich league has also become a big source of many players’ income, so much so that some have even become crorepatis just by playing IPL. Here are the highest-paid players in the Indian Premier League 2021.

1. Virat Kohli – Rs 17 cr (Royal Challengers Bangalore)



The greatest match-winner in Indian cricket right now is Virat Kohli and it is no surprise that he is paid Rs 17 crores by the franchise every year to captain the side and bat like a king. He hasn’t been able to emulate his same success as an Indian captain to the franchise yet and will be hoping that he manages to win the first IPL trophy for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the upcoming season. Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) retained Virat Kohli in IPL 2021.

2. Chris Morris - 16.25 cr (Rajasthan Royals)



The RCB-reject has surpassed Yuvraj Singh to become the most expensive signing in the history of the cash-rich league. Earlier, the Proteas all-rounder was signed by Delhi Capitals (DC) for Rs 16 crore at the IPL 2015 auction. Morris bagged 11 wickets at an economy of 6.63 and also played small cameos with the willow for Kohli's RCB last season. The Proteas starman has joined the Royals for a whopping Rs 16.25 crores and was the most expensive buy at 2021 IPL auction.

3. Pat Cummins - 15.5 cr (Kolkata Knight Riders)



Patrick James Cummins is an Australian international cricketer who is currently the vice-captain of the Australia national team in all formats. He is a fast bowler and a capable lower-order right-handed batsman and plays domestic cricket for New South Wales. Cummins made his Test debut at the age of 18 in 2011. He was retained by KKR and will be paid Rs 15.5 Crores by the franchise.

4. Kyle Jamieson - 15 cr (Royal Challengers Bangalore)



New Zealand all-rounder Kyle Jamieson not only kick-started bidding wars among the strong title contenders of domestic cricket's biggest extravaganza, but the promising young talent became the second most expensive buy at the IPL 2021 auction. Jamieson has joined Royal Challengers Bangalore for a staggering Rs 15 crore fee ahead of the new season.

5. MS Dhoni - 15 cr (Chennai Super Kings)



Mahendra Singh Dhoni is a former Indian international cricketer who captained the Indian national team in limited-overs formats from 2007 to 2016 and in Test cricket from 2008 to 2014. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) retained MS Dhoni in IPL 2021. He was paid Rs 15 crore fee every year by CSK franchise.

6. Rohit Sharma - 15 cr (Mumbai Indians)



Rohit Gurunath Sharma is an Indian international cricketer who plays for Mumbai in domestic cricket and captains Mumbai Indians as a right-handed batsman and an occasional right-arm off-break bowler. He is the vice-captain of the Indian national team in limited-overs formats. He was also retained by MI by paying him Rs 15 Crore.

7. Rishabh Pant – 15 cr (Delhi Capitals)



Rishabh Rajendra Pant is a professional Indian cricketer who plays as middle-order wicket-keeper batsman for India, Delhi, and the Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League. In December 2015, he was named to India’s squad for the 2016 Under-19 Cricket World Cup. He was retained by the team for the upcoming IPL season.

8. Glenn Maxwell - 14.25 cr (Royal Challengers Bangalore)



Despite a forgetful season in the IPL 2020 with the Rahul-led side, all-rounder Glenn Maxwell was roped in by Kohli's RCB for Rs 14.25 crores. The power-hitter of the Australian national team had triggered a bidding war between RCB and CSK in Chennai. Maxwell was released by Punjab Kings and the star batsman had even failed to hoick a single maximum in the IPL 2020.

9. Jhye Richardson - 14 cr (Kings XI Punjab)



Moving on from ineffective Sheldon Cottrell, the Punjab Kings acquired the services of Jhye Richardson in an eye-watering Rs 14 crore - deal. Richardson, a crowd puller in the Big Bash League was the highest wicket-taker in the BBL for Perth Scorchers. Richardson bagged 29 wickets from 17 games at a decent economy rate of 7.69.

