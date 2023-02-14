Meet The Highest Paid Player Women's Premier League

Women's Premier League: Smriti Mandhana missed the crucial match against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup, but she might have felt happy when she became the most expensive player in the Women's Premier League auction.

Indian Cricket Team vice-captain, Smriti Mandhana, became the most expensive cricketer in the Women's Premier League (WPL) auction on Monday. She was acquired by Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs. 3.4 crore. The star India opener was the first to go under the hammer, sparking a bidding battle between the RCB and the Mumbai Indians. The bidding war lasted a long time before the Bangalore franchise was able to make a big signing.

Mandhana was seen watching the auction with her India colleagues in a video shared by Jio Sports on Twitter, and cheers erupted once the bidding was done, and she was praised by all of the other players.

The first season of the WPL will be contested in Mumbai from March 4 to 26 across two locations, with the player auction taking place on February 13.

Wholesome content alert! 🫶🏼 The first ever #WPL player @mandhana_smriti and her team-mates reacting to her signing with RCB 😃 pic.twitter.com/gzRLSllFl2 — JioCinema (@JioCinema) February 13, 2023

