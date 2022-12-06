Meet First Semi-Finalists Of Pro Kabaddi 2022

Pro Kabaddi 2022 is one step away from finishing the group matches. Though top players on a few teams were injured, team players excelled with their talent and advanced to the semi-finals. 12 teams must compete in 22 matches. Out of 12 teams, the top six will qualify for the semifinals. The semi-finals will begin on December 14 in Mumbai.

So far, the Jaipur Pink Panthers, Puneri Paltan, Bengaluru Bulls, and UP Yoddhas have qualified for the semi-finals. Jaipur Pink Panther and Puneri Paltan have 79 points, but Jaipur won 15 matches, so they were in the first place.

The next two teams to reach the semi-finals are Tamil Thalaivas, Dabang Delhi, and U Mumba. For the Tamil Thalaivas, Dabang Delhi, and U Mumba, they have to win their remaining group matches to advance into the semi-finals. If they lose any matches, their qualification is dependent on other teams.

Now that the 𝐏𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐬 & the 𝐏𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐚𝐧 have stormed into the semis, here's a closer look at the points table 📊#vivoProKabaddi #FantasticPanga #PUNvPAT #JPPvHS pic.twitter.com/EBaALAD4yt — ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) December 5, 2022

