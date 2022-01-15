Meet The CSK Captain For IPL 2022

The Indian Premier League (IPL) teams have already begun planning for the tournament's 15th season. In a recent development, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have begun their preparations for the 2022 season. This time, Chennai fans might get shocked by the team's skipper.

According to recent sources, the CSK franchise may change captain this time since MS Dhoni is likely to hand up his captaincy to another player in the team.

Earlier, the CSK team management and MS Dhoni have both stated that they want to plan for the future. In the upcoming season, Dhoni may hand over the captaincy of the team to someone else. If some recent speculations are to be believed, Dhoni might hand over his leadership to Ravindra Jadeja.

CSK has retained four cricketers before the major auction. They have retained MS Dhoni, as well as Ravindra Jadeja and Rituraj Gaikwad, who were key players in the team's title success last season. Aside from that, all-rounder Moeen Ali has been named one of the international players.