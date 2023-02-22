Meet The Captain of UP Warriorz for WPL 2023

Australian batter Alyssa Healy is named as the UP Warriorz captain for the inaugural edition of the Women's Premier League. UP Warriorz bought Alyssa Healy for Rs 70 lakhs in the auction.

UP Warriorz will play their first match against Gujarat Gaints on March 5. The WPL will be held in Mumbai from March 4 to March 26.The Brabourne Stadium and DY Patil Stadium will host a total of 22 matches.

UP Warriorz squad:

Alyssa Healy (Captain), Sophie Ecclestone, Deepti Sharma, Tahlia McGrath, Shabnim Ismail, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Parshavi Chopra, Shweta Sehrawat, S Yashasri, Kiran Navgire, Grace Harris, Devika Vaidya, Lauren Bell, Laxmi Yadav and Simran Shaikh.