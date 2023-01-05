Meet The Captain and Wicket-Keeper of Delhi Capitals For IPL 2023

Delhi Capitals (DC) are looking to make David Warner their captain for the 2023 Indian Premier League season (IPL). Rishabh Pant, the DC skipper, was involved in a near-fatal traffic accident on the Delhi-Dehradun highway on December 30 and is unlikely to be totally ready for the IPL. Delhi Capitals will have to make a decision on his successor as captain and wicketkeeper shortly.

According to a report in the Times of India, the franchise may approach Warner shortly for the job. Furthermore, it has been learned that the Delhi Capitals may ask Sarfaraz Khan to play in Pant's absence.

In Rishabh Pant's absence, David Warner seems to be the favourite to lead DC in the forthcoming edition of the cash-rich competition. The daring opener has already seen success as the captain of an IPL side. Warner was named SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain in 2015. He guided the team to a championship win in 2016, its sole IPL victory to date.

