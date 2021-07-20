Mary Kom Swansong at Tokyo Olympics

Indian athletes are pumped to make the country proud at the Tokyo Olympics. The games will begin on July 23 and this time we have boxer Mary Kom taking part as well. The champion wishes to win Gold Medal for the country as it's her final stint at the Olympics.

I want to win the Olympic Gold Medal, said the boxer as she is set to make her final appearance at the event. She hopes for a wonderful time and wishes to perform well at the games, enough to inspire young talent. A win can also bring a smile on everyone’s faces that are seeing tough times, said the eight-time World Championship medalist.

MC Mary Kom is the only boxer in history to have won eight World Championship medals. She is an inspiration to the up-and-coming boxers and also to fellow female athletes. The boxer has achieved so much in the past few years but nothing could have prepared her for the problems that came along with the pandemic. Her practice was jeopardized.

She couldn’t meet her personal coach, she had to stay at home for a long time as even the training center was closed. Kom was in contact with her coach Chhote Lal Yadav and they discussed everything over a video call, as he tested Covid19 positive back in April and was in quarantine. The practice had to continue, the diet and everything else had to go well.

Loyalty, Hard work, Patience...and don't fear to chase your dream. pic.twitter.com/7npOYbpIyq — M C Mary Kom OLY (@MangteC) June 15, 2021

Kom’s personal coach and physiotherapist made sure that the boxer was doing well even during the lockdown. Months of practice will not go to waste because of the pandemic. Everyone worked hard and helped her with the training. She shared that Asian Championships and Olympics are big and important events, she knew she had to work hard and train well to sharpen her skills. It was my motivation, she said.

The boxer gained weight as she was only 48 kg and needed to be 51 kg to be eligible for participation. She gained weight and trained during the lockdown and went with zeal to win at her final Tokyo Olympics appearance.