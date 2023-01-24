Mary Kom to Head Govt Panel on Probing Allegations Against WFI President

New Delhi: Boxing great Mary Kom will lead a 5-member Oversight Committee formed to investigate the sexual harassment charges against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh by the female wrestlers.

The government panel is also tasked with overseeing the day-to-day affairs of WFI for the next month. The panel announced by Sports Minister Anurag Thakur is comprised of Olympic medallist wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt, former badminton player and Mission Olympic Cell member Trupti Murgunde, ex-TOPS CEO Rajagopalan and former SAI executive director Radhica Sreeman.

“Oversight Committee has been formed today. Mary Kom will head the Oversight Committee. For the coming month, the committee will investigate the allegations put up by the wrestlers," Sports Minister Anurag Thakur told news,” Anurag Thakur told news agency ANI.

Notably, India’s top wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik, Sumit Malik and Bajrang Punia were holding a protest in New Delhi against the WFI President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh alleging sexual harassment and requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his removal.

IOA appointed Spl Invt. Committee had 1st preliminary meeting today. Best efforts will be made to complete task sincerely in time bound manner with all due process. Jai Hind 🙏 pic.twitter.com/LUxGE9nKR9 — M C Mary Kom OLY (@MangteC) January 23, 2023

The WFI has denied the allegations and blamed it on a conspiracy by the vested interests. In a statement, the WFI said the ‘allegations are equally malicious and unfounded without being any truth in the matter’.

