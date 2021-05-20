Marry Kom: Asian Boxing Championship Is Crucial

It's a tournament she won for years, but this time the Asian Boxing Championship is more than just a chance for M.C.Mary Kom to win a trophy. She is desperate for competition even before the Olympics has started.

The six-time world champion is looking forward to arriving in Dubai for the upcoming edition, which kicks off on May 24, because all she wants right now is a healthy slugfest.

"Because of the pandemic, there has been so little preparation, and I need this to evaluate myself before the Olympics,” the 38-year-old said from Pune, where she has been training for the past few days.

"It hasn't been easy. After returning from the tournament in Spain, I was at home (in March). My children were ill, and we had to deal with it, which brought its own collection of worries. The camp in Delhi was then cancelled due to Covid,” she explained. “Something was still interfering with the exercise. The Asian Championship is significant because it provides me with the opportunity to participate, and there is nothing better than that" said Mary Kom