Maria Sharapova Confirms Pregnancy, Expecting First Child

Maria Sharapova, a five-time Grand Slam champion and former Russian tennis player, announced on her 35th birthday that she is expecting her first child with boyfriend Alexander Gilkes.

Sharapova has been dating Gilkes, a British businessman, since 2018. They announced their engagement on Instagram in December of last year.

Sharapova announced the news with an Instagram post. "Precious beginnings!!!" she wrote, coupled with a white heart and angel emoji. "Eating birthday cake for two has always been my specialty," she wrote.

Sharapova retired from tennis in 2020, soon before the Covid-19 epidemic began, and her final match was a first-round loss to Croatia's Donna Vekic at the Australian Open that year. She is just one of ten women in history to have won all four Grand Slam titles, and she spent 21 weeks at the top of the WTA rankings.

