Manolo Marquez And Co. Call Out Hyderabad To The Gachibowli Stadium On Saturday

Hyderabad: The Champions of India are back in town as Hyderabad FC face Bengaluru FC in an exciting Indian Super League clash at the GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium in Gachibowli, this Saturday.

Ahead of the weekend blockbuster, Head Coach Manolo Marquez, along with star player Joao Victor, Bartholomew Ogbeche and Chinglensana Konsham met with the local media, urging the fans of the club to make it to the Stadium and create a special atmosphere in what will be the first top-flight football game in the city in over two years.

Manolo Marquez on the fans returning to Gachibowli…

It is a moment we have all been waiting for. Even in the first game it was unfortunate that we could not play at home. In the bubble, we got a lot of messages on social media. But now we want to finally play in front of our fans, in front of a big crowd, and get all three points from this game.

Joao Victor on the mood in the camp…

We are all ready for our next game. Football without pressure is nothing. You cannot be ready for a game without pressure. We have the pressure to defend the title, pressure to win every game but we are confident and ready for the game against Bengaluru.

Bart Ogbeche on the power of the fans…

Football without fans is absolutely nothing. It has been two long years without them but now we are returning to normal. We now have the advantage of the 12th man in the stands that will help us and come out in big numbers to push us all the way through.

Sana on starting his third season with HFC…

It is a great experience to be a part of this group. There are a lot of quality players at this club and it is a great learning experience for me. We help each other become better and that is what makes our group special.