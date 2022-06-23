Manoj Tiwary Breaks Silence on His India Run Being Cut Short

Former Indian cricketer Manoj Tiwary made his debut in 2008 and played 12 ODIs and three T20Is for India. He hit his first century for India in December 2011 but had to wait another seven months for his next chance.

"The current management, which is supporting the players after failing in 4-5 matches, would have supported me when I was playing because, as you may recall, I smashed a century against the West Indies and was named Man of the Match." And yet I was dropped for the following 14 games, unable to crack the starting XI. It remains a mystery. This is a question I will undoubtedly pose to people in power at the time," said Tiwary

He added that "I also set a world record in this. Except for me, there would be no player who, despite winning Man of the Match, was forced to sit out the following 14 games. After that, when I played, I took four wickets and scored 65 runs, although I didn't have many chances. When you're older, you don't have as many regrets. Even if I am upset at times, when you see a player bat, you believe I have more potential. I would have shown myself if I had been given more opportunities.

"If this management had been in place during my period, I would have had a lot more possibilities. When you look at the players, you can see they are playing freely and not for fear of losing their spot in the squad. Regardless of whether the wickets and runs come, the management is behind them. It's encouraging to see since I've always believed that four innings don't make or break a player, "Tiwary said.

"If the management decides that this player has the ability to win a match at any moment, they will consider People have recently raised accusations against Rishabh Pant for not being consistent enough, but Rahul Dravid has made it plain that he is a part of India's larger plans and will win us matches," he conculded