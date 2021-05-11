Manoj Tiwari Sworn As Sports Minister In WestBengal

In West Bengal, 43 ministers were sworn on Monday at Raj Bhavan in Kolkata in a simple ceremony. There are nine women among the state's 44 ministers, including the chief minister. Ministers went to the state secretariat for the first cabinet meeting after the oath-taking ceremony.

Former cricketer Manoj Tiwari and actress Birbaha Hansda from Santhali language films have been appointed as Ministers of State, while retired IPS Humayun Kabir has been appointed as Minister of State with independent charge.

Manoj Tiwari, a former cricketer, has been appointed to the newly formed Bengal cabinet. On Monday, he was sworn in as the Minister of Youth and Sports, tweeting that "a new path has started." Tiwari was elected in the Shivpur constituency. In his 16-year first-class career, Tiwari scored 8965 runs at an average of 50.36 in 12 ODIs and three T20s for India. Manoj Tiwari was also a member of the 2012 IPL champion Kolkata Knight Riders squad