Manisha Kalyan First Indian Footballer to Play at UEFA Women's Champions League

Young striker Manisha Kalyan became the first Indian footballer to play in the UEFA Women's Champions League. She represents Apollon Ladies FC in the European Club competition in Engomi, Cyprus.

Kalyan came on in the 60th minute to replace Cyprus' Marilena Georgiou as Apollon Ladies FC defeated Latvian top flight club SFK Rga 3-0 in their UWCL opener on Thursday at the Makareio Stadium (August 18).

When she signed a multi-year contract with Cypriot top division winners Apollon Ladies, the 20-year-old became the fourth Indian woman footballer to sign for an overseas club.

Kalyan had previously excelled for the national team and Gokulam Kerala in the Indian Women's League (IWL). She was recently named the AIFF Woman Footballer of the Year for the season 2021-22.

We congratulate #BlueTigresses 🐯 attacker @ManishaKalyan4, who made her UEFA Women's Champions League debut with @AppollonLadiesFC against SFK Riga in the qualifiers last night 🙌



Many more steps to go 👏👏👏#ShePower 👧 #IndianFootball ⚽

Kalyan rose to prominence last year after scoring against former World Cup runners-up Brazil in their own stadium during an international friendly.

After Dangmei Grace joined Uzbek club FC Nasaf, Kalyan is the second player from Gokulam Kerala, to sign for an overseas club. On August 21, Apollon Ladies will face FC Zurich Frauen.