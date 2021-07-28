Manipur Olympics Medallist Mirabai Chanu Appointed

Mirabai Chanu returned to India after winning the silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics. She arrived to a rousing welcome at Bir Tikendrajit International Airport in Imphal on Tuesday.

Mirabai Chanu arrived in Imphal and attended a lavish greeting function hosted by the Manipur Directorate of Youth Affairs and Sports at the City Convention Auditorium.

In front of her parents and family members, CM Biren Singh presented Mirabai with a cheque for Rs. 1 crore and an appointment letter to be the Additional Superintendent of Police (Sports). Anita and Brojen, two Mirabai coaches, were also honoured at the event.

Also Read: Lalawmpuia to Join Sudeva Delhi FC on Loan

Mirabai Chanu was taken to the freshly furnished office of the Additional Superintendent of Police by the CM and his cabinet colleagues, as well as the Director General of Police (Sports).

Manipur state sports organizations associated with the Manipur Olympic Association (MOA) will be provided financial assistance on an annual basis, according to CM Biren.