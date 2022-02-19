Manika Batra joins Adidas elite athlete roster for Impossible Is Nothing Campaign

New Delhi: Leading sportswear giant Adidas continues to celebrate and boost women in the world of sports by bringing on board India's No. 1 table tennis player, Manika Batra. The duo aims to drive credibility and inclusivity in sports, further fanning the aspirations of upcoming female sportspersons across the country.

This partnership focuses on empowering women to realise their dreams as the brand continues to be an ally, cheering for women breaking barriers and creating a reverberating impact in the world of sports. The brand partners with Manika Batra, whose passion and perseverance brought her many honours, including the Arjuna Award in 2018 and Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna in 2020. A string of gold medals she won in the Commonwealth Games (Gold Coast'18) (Women's Singles, Women's Team) and in the South Asian Games (Gold Coast'18) (Women's Singles, Women's Team, Mixed Doubles), earned her the moniker "India's golden girl".

The Indian star paddler is the first Indian woman to win gold in table tennis in the CWG, the first Indian player to enter the top 10 in women's doubles and the top-15 in mixed doubles in the ITTF World rankings, and the first Indian woman to enter the top-50 in the ITTF Rankings. Owning to her 'Impossible is Nothing' attitude, Manika joins Adidas rich roster of women athletes, consisting of stellar like Mirabai Chanu, Lovlina Borgohain, Hima Das, and Nikhat Zareen, to name a few.

Speaking about the collaboration, Sunil Gupta, Senior Director, Brand Adidas, India, said, "We are thrilled to have Manika Batra as the newest member of the Adidas family." She is an inspiration to many young women who aspire to push the limits and achieve seemingly unachievable goals. We will continue to drive the attitude "Impossible Is Nothing" through our athletes while celebrating women in the world of sports.

On this new association with Adidas, Manika Batra said, "Partnering with Adidas is an opportunity every sportsperson looks forward to. I am very excited and grateful for this opportunity to have come my way, especially at a time when the brand is celebrating women through their "Impossible Is Nothing" campaign. I hope with my sport and my association with Adidas, I can empower and encourage women to see possibilities irrespective of the challenges, so that the nation can witness many more "golden girls".